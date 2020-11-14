Richie Wellens left Swindon Town for League Two side Salford City last week.

The new Ammies boss lost his first league game in charge last night against North West rivals Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Wellens, who is 40 years old, guided Swindon to promotion to League One last season and is under pressure to do the same again at Salford.

Swindon have replaced him with John Sheridan, who has penned a deal until the end of the season at the County Ground.

Wellens did an impressive job with the Robins, hence why Salford chose him at the man to lead them forward. A move closer to home and to rub shoulders with the ‘Class of 92’ for him as an ex-Manchester United academy player was too good to turn down, though some Swindon will be smug about his first defeat yesterday.

He told the Ammies’ website: “The result was poor but the performance was poor as well. In the first half [we were] miles off it in terms of our energy levels, second balls, competing, and our passing was non-existent, I’ve never seen so many turnovers in a game for quite a while.”

“I thought second half we played well at times, the second goal came at a bad time for us because we looked like the team that was going to get the next goal, but the lack of desire and body language was very poor tonight, especially first half.”

Here is how the Swindon fans have reacted to his first loss for Salford-

Let’s all laugh at wellens 🎶 — Carl (@STFC_Carl) November 13, 2020

Haha 😂 😂 — 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 🔴𝐒𝐭𝐟𝐜⚪️ (@richstfc) November 13, 2020

Doyle scoring against Salford to give Wellins his first loss…beautiful #STFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/k7Y32yo7gn — 🔥That’s gotta be Kaye-ne!🔥 (@KAY3_2SO) November 13, 2020

Cheer up Wellens , it may never happen again #stfc pic.twitter.com/uZF68vzZ6B — Jordan Anthony Paul Cook (@JordanAnthonyP3) November 13, 2020

Doyle scoring against Richie Wellens' Salford. That's football for you #stfc — Martin Smithers (@NumbersSTFC) November 13, 2020

A Turnbull OG now. The poetry in this game is hardly subtle is it?! #stfc — Hanrahanrahan🔴🔴⚪️🏆⚪️🔴🔴 (@Safehandsstfc1) November 13, 2020

Will Wellens succeed at Salford?