Sheffield Wednesday may appoint Jonathan Gould as their new goalkeeping coach, according to journalist Dom Howson on Yorkshire Live‘s Q and A.

The Owls have turned to Tony Pulis as their new manager and more news on his backroom staff will emerge over the coming days.

Gould, who is 52 years old, could potentially link up with Pulis at Hillsborough, though Howson has stressed this is not ‘definite’ yet.

The ex-Scotland international certainly fits the bill for Sheffield Wednesday as he has previously worked with their new boss. He has most recently been at fellow Championship side Preston North End.

Gould has worked as goalkeeping coach for Pulis at West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough in the past.

He spent his playing career with the likes of Coventry City, Bradford City, Celtic, Preston and Bristol City, before retiring in 2009.

Gould then had coaching spells at New Zealand duo Hawkes Bay United and Wellington Phoenix as well as Australian A-League outfit Perth Glory before returning to England five years ago to join West Brom.

Pulis has some decisions to make on his backroom staff with reuniting with Gould for a third time could be on the cards. The ex-Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss’ first game in charge of his new team is against Gould’s former employers Preston next weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday fans appear to be split on Pulis’ appointment. There is no doubt that he will tighten them up at the back and will keep them up, but he has work to do to win over some supporters.

