Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of Peter Hartley.

The 32-year-old Englishman rose through the Sunderland ranks. He left to join Hartlepool ahead of the 2010/11 season and would make over 100 league appearances in four seasons for the club, before spending a season at Stevenage Town.

He left for Plymouth Argyle in 2014 and spent a further two seasons there, before spending the 2016/17 campaign with Bristol Rovers.

Hartley had been with Motherwell for the previous three seasons before his release last summer – he featured 25 times in the Scottish Premiership last term, leaving as club captain.

Now though, Goal are reporting that Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of Hartley, on a one year deal.

Hartley is a typically British defender – robust and no-nonsense. He made his name mainly with Hartlepool before settling at Motherwell after some years of travelling between clubs.

With the Scottish outfit, he cemented a place in their first-team and became a strong member of the side – particularly last time round, where he became the main name in the heart of the defence.

Jamshedpur will be a completely new opportunity though.

More and more players are seeking these kind of challenges in the latter stages of their careers and the 32-year-old Hartley will no doubt be relishing the opportunity to play in India.

Fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares in India, as Jamshedpur – managed by former Burnley boss Owen Coyle – bid for a first ISL title.