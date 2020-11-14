Norwich City’s Emi Buendia has revealed that a personal chat with boss Daniel Farke convinced him to remain with the club for this Championship season.

The Argentine was one of Farke’s best performers last season. The 23-year-old featured 36 times in the Premier League last season and despite managing just the one goal, he became a prime target of both Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa wanted to bring Buendia to Elland Road as they stepped in the top-flight. But after a failed enquiry for the midfielder, Buendia remains at Carrow Road.

Norwich’s last game of September proved to be a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth, and speaking to Eastern Daily Press, Buendia said:

“For the Bournemouth game, it wasn’t a very good week for me. I was a bit annoyed with my situation about everything.

READ: Liverpool set to hand ‘shock’ contract to ex-Watford, Newcastle United man

“The boss decided that I couldn’t play that game because he always picks the best option for the team. I understood and I talked to him. I’m really happy with that meeting with him because I learned a lot about my situation.

“After that, I changed my mind, I trained more in each training session and the situation changed and I could be back in the team for the next game.”

Farke’s chat with Buendia then looked to have changed his mindset. Buendia risked becoming a wantaway player that would end up not featuring in the first-team, and likely not having any bidders come January.

But after eight Championship appearances and a goal this season, he looks to be cementing his place back in the starting line-up.

“It was a difficult beginning of the season for me,” Buendia said. “I was suspended from the last year and then in pre-season I missed two or three games with a small injury in the training camp in Germany.

“When I had the chance to get back in the team in the first home against Preston, in the last training session I had a small kick in my leg.

READ: Swansea City man hitting ‘peak form’ ahead of January – Brighton, West Brom previously linked

“I’ve started a bit sloppy with the games because it was difficult to play a competitive game after two months (out) and even today, I’m still trying to find my best level.”

Norwich went into this international break in 3rd-place of the Championship table after a run of seven games without defeat – the last being an astute 1-0 win at home to top-six contenders Swansea City.

With January fast-approaching, Leeds or any other suitors for that matter might be lining-up a bid for Buendia, but for now he remains a Norwich player.

The fans and Farke love him and if he remains with the club throughout this season, it gives them a great chance of an immediate return to the Premier League.