After around 14 months of patience, Sheffield Wednesday’s boardroom hierarchy decided enough was enough and itched the scratch which saw the end of Garry Monk. For some it was a long time coming; for others it was a decision made far too late. Still, it was made and Friday evening the Owls appointed former West Brom and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis to the Hillsborough hotseat.

Pulis, who is often seen sporting a baseball cap as his tip towards sartorial elegance, has been out os a job since May 2019 after Boro ended his 18-month stay at the Teesside club. His appointment at Wednesday was rapid and, one would assume, was a targetted one. That said, it hasn’t been an appointment that has met with universal acclaim by the Owls faithful.

Whilst many fans were happy to see the back of Garry Monk after a tenure at the club which promised much and failed to deliver, there are many that aren’t falling over themselves to welcome Pulis to the fold. Granted, it’s not all Wednesday fans but it is a significant number that are grumbling about his appointment.

There’s criticism of the game he will bring. It will be hoofball and Route 1 football, claim some. It will be dull and boring nose-to-the-grindstone fare, mumble others. It will be tedious fodder for the fans to endure, mither more fans. A quick glance at Twitter will tell you the above and furnish you with many more reasons why appointing Pulis is a mistake in the eyes of these fans.

Yet, what is missing is a little perspective and the like. These fans, as maudling as they are need to take a step back and take stock. Rather than getting down to griping straight away, those Wednesday fans upset at Pulis’ appointment should take a deep breath and really start to wake up and smell the coffee.

Wednesday are struggling at the bottom of the table; they aren’t flying towards the playoff picture. They have suffered a slide in form in past seasons and are no longer that force to be reckoned with. Hillsborough is not the fortress it once was. The team and its dynamics is not what it once was.

So, to those deluded, bitter and angry Sheffield Wednesday fans who are quick to criticise the appointment of Tony Pulis – here’s a message. Get behind him because where you are at the moment, you are lucky to have attracted him.

