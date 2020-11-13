Late Monday evening, Sheffield Wednesday brought down the managerial axe on Garry Monk’s time at Hillsborough. It was a tenure from Monk that promised much and, well, delivered significantly less with the former Birmingham City and Middlesbrough boss paying for that with his job.

His time at the South Yorkshire club was what has been his customary ‘just-over-a-year’ stint after similar short-term deals at previous clubs Birmingham City and Middlesbrough. Still, it was deemed that his efforts were not good enough and he was cast to the wayside.

As confirmed by Sheffield Wednesday themselves (tweet – below), Monk’s replacement is former West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis:

It is safe to say that Monk was not seen in a positive light by much of the Wednesday faithful. Social media had been awash with opinion that he had to go sooner rather than later for the Owls to be able to save their season.

His position didn’t remain empty for long as less than a week later Pulis is the man parachuted in to manage Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship survival.

Still, not even replacing a manager in Monk that many Wednesday fans grew to dislike has gained universal approval. News of Pulis’ appointment has cuased a Twitter-ripple amongst the Owls faithful and, again, it is safe to say that opinion is divided as to whether a move for Pulis is a right move to be made.

Below are some of the comments from some Sheffield Wednesday fans on the club’s decision to bring Pulis on board at Hillsborough and give him the vacant managerial hotseat.

Half-empty or half-full – Owls fans comment on Pulis appointment

Here’s a few of the responses from some Sheffield Wednesday fans, starting with the glass-half-empty brigade.

Here are some comments from more positive-thinking Sheffield Wednesday fans.

And then there is this tweet from Wolves follower Russ – blunt and to the point.

