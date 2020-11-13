Late Monday evening, Sheffield Wednesday brought down the managerial axe on Garry Monk’s time at Hillsborough. It was a tenure from Monk that promised much and, well, delivered significantly less with the former Birmingham City and Middlesbrough boss paying for that with his job.

His time at the South Yorkshire club was what has been his customary ‘just-over-a-year’ stint after similar short-term deals at previous clubs Birmingham City and Middlesbrough. Still, it was deemed that his efforts were not good enough and he was cast to the wayside.

As confirmed by Sheffield Wednesday themselves (tweet – below), Monk’s replacement is former West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis:

BREAKING: We are delighted to confirm that Tony Pulis is our new first team manager #swfc pic.twitter.com/DzjHaIP3Hh — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 13, 2020

It is safe to say that Monk was not seen in a positive light by much of the Wednesday faithful. Social media had been awash with opinion that he had to go sooner rather than later for the Owls to be able to save their season.

His position didn’t remain empty for long as less than a week later Pulis is the man parachuted in to manage Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship survival.

Still, not even replacing a manager in Monk that many Wednesday fans grew to dislike has gained universal approval. News of Pulis’ appointment has cuased a Twitter-ripple amongst the Owls faithful and, again, it is safe to say that opinion is divided as to whether a move for Pulis is a right move to be made.

Below are some of the comments from some Sheffield Wednesday fans on the club’s decision to bring Pulis on board at Hillsborough and give him the vacant managerial hotseat.

Half-empty or half-full – Owls fans comment on Pulis appointment

Here’s a few of the responses from some Sheffield Wednesday fans, starting with the glass-half-empty brigade.

Getting rid of big Dave and getting Tony pulis as gaffer is a proper sheffield wednesday move 😂👌 @swfc — Ryan (@Ryan455) November 13, 2020

He’s past it ffs absolute dinosaur PULIS OUT — Adam99 (@Adam_GamesYT) November 13, 2020

FACT: Tony Pulis has never been relegated with any club he's been at.

ALSO FACT: #SWFC are great at ruining people's fortunes 🤣 — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) November 13, 2020

Here are some comments from more positive-thinking Sheffield Wednesday fans.

If Pulis can't sort us out, no one will. Not expecting playoffs or anything daft like that. Just steady the ship and get us winning (at least at home) #swfc — Dan (@thirskazoid) November 13, 2020

The quality of football is irrelevant this season. We need wins, wins, wins. Even if they are ugly, hard fought, battles. I guarantee we will not conceed sloppy last minute goals going forward. In Pulis we trust… Points over Prettiness! #swfc — Nick Brown (@Hopehurts_swfc) November 13, 2020

Pulis wasn’t my preference, there’s been a fair amount of positives and negatives mentioned but the decision made so let’s get behind the new gaffer! @swfc — Andrew (@andrew_q) November 13, 2020

Welcome to SWFC Tony Pulis. Don’t get all the negativity he’s the most successful manager we’ve appointed in past 20 years #swfc — Luke Askham (@Luke_Askham) November 13, 2020

Very happy with Pulis. Similar calibre of manager to Bruce, if not better. The football might not be pretty but who cares. I don’t think Stoke did when they were in Europe! #swfc — CotswoldsOwl (@CotswoldsOwl) November 13, 2020

Tony pulis will sort us out, nowt special but he will make us hard to beat and at least we will have a steady season. #swfc — Mikey (@Mikey1867) November 13, 2020

And then there is this tweet from Wolves follower Russ – blunt and to the point.

Pulis will be Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘2 am’ pull. He’ll get the job done, but you won’t want to remember it and you certainly won’t tell your mates about it #swfc — Russ Cockburn (@Dwarfio) November 13, 2020

Will Tony Pulis be Sheffield Wednesday's saviour?