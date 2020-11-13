Bryce Hosannah is currently out on loan at Bradford City from West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United. The right-sided defender has caught the eye at Valley Parade during the brief time that he has been with the Bantams.

That brief time has seen him make five appearances for Stuart McCall’s side, a side languishing in the bottom half of League Two. However, despite their lowly position, Hosannah has been impressing for the Bradfordians. It is a positive impression that builds on one that he has been forming since he arrived at Elland Road.

That was in 2017, the London-born youngster arriving from Crystal Palace and their Under-18s during the summer. Whilst he’s not made that step up to the first team, Hosannah has been a regular for the Under-23s. This was an outfit under then-manager Carlos Corberan that went on to win silverware.

Before his move from LS11 to BD8, Hosannah he featured in the first three of United’s Premier League 2, Under-23 games – playing the full 90 in each game. That was a precursor to his loan move to Valley Parade where the Premier League WHites were hopeful that he would kick on and develop as a player with first-team football under his belt.

He’s featured in six of City’s Sky Bet League Two games since arriving and has definitely caught the eye of City boss Stuart McCall who said of a recent performance against Bolton:



“He showed that he was a big attacking threat for us down the right-hand side, other than putting the ball in the back of the net which his performance merited.”

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce Bryce Hosannah has signed a new contract until the summer of 2022 — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 12, 2020

As the above tweet from Leeds United shows, the Whites value Hosannah a lot. The new deal will extend his contracted time at the club until 2022 – a duration of five years.

A year of that development will be done under Stuart McCall at Bradford City. It will be a season where the 21-year-old former Eagles youngster will look to soar and grasp the opportunity that will be afforded him by McCall.

A solid season of appearances, week-in and week-out, for Hosannah will not only benefit the young right-back but will have a knock-on effect for Leeds United themselves. A season at Valley Parade will see Leeds United get back a better footballer. Marcelo BIelsa will have Stuart McCall to thank for that.

