Sheffield Wednesday are close to confirming the appointment of former Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis.

The Welshman emerged as the clear favourite for the job earlier in the week. Names like Sol Campbell and Danny Cowley have been banded around but it seems like Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is keen on Pulis.

Earlier, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon tweeted this on Wednesday’s pursuit of Pulis:

Needs to sort out his terms. That’s where it’s at just now. https://t.co/bxCuNDZrb4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 13, 2020

It’s bound to be an unpopular appointment amongst Owls fans but given their league position, achieving Championship safety is their immediate goal.

Garry Monk was sacked at the start of the week and to little surprise.

The Championship journeyman had taken just 12 points from his opening 11 Championship games and even without the six-point deduction, his side would be around the drop zone.

It’s been a chaotic 2020 both on and off the field for Wednesday, but Pulis’ appointment could bring some much needed stability to the club.

READ: Liverpool set to hand ‘shock’ contract to ex-Newcastle United, Watford

They’ve been eyeing Premier League promotion for the past two decades and have come closest in the Chansiri era.

Having started so slowly this season though, it looks like Wednesday and whoever their next manager might be will have to wait for the 2021/22 season to roll around before thinking about a top-six push.

Whether Pulis is being considered a long-term appointment or one for the shorter, he brings a lot of experience and know-how to the table.

Wednesday resume their Championship campaign with a visit to Preston North End on the 21st of this month.