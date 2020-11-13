A recent post on Middlesbrough’s twitter feed shows defender Grant Hall has returned to first-team training.

The Middlesbrough centre-back has been out of action with a calf injury since the third game of the season. He started the campaign as one of the club’s first choices at the back, as he helped his side achieve back to back 1-1 draws after the opening day defeat to Watford.

In Hall’s absence Boro have showed their defensive resilience however, keeping six clean sheets in the eight games the defender has missed.

Training hard and enjoying it 💪 A look at what's been going on at Rockliffe 📹 #UTB pic.twitter.com/U1XD6hq3tn — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 13, 2020

If he was to return to the fold in the near future, his place in the side is by all means not certain. Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry have been a solid defensive unit in recent weeks and Hall could find it hard to dislodge any of the trio.

However, given McNair’s recent injury scare, Hall could be called upon a little sooner than expected. The Northern Ireland international hobbled off on international duty in their Nations League play-off against Slovakia on Wednesday evening, although the extent of the injury is not yet known.

Hall signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer, following his release from Queens Park Rangers a month earlier. The former-R’s captain also had spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Blackpool amongst others.

Boro face Norwich City at The Riverside on Saturday afternoon and manager Neil Warnock will be hoping he has both Grant Hall and Paddy McNair back at his disposal.