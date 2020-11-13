Wigan Athletic are in need of a new manager to replace John Sheridan, who has left for Swindon Town. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Leam Richardson- He has been placed in caretaker charge of the Latics again. Paul Cook’s former number two will take charge of the next few games whilst the League One side decide who to get next, but could be considered for the full-time role.

Gary Caldwell- The ex-Chesterfield and Partick Thistle manager guided Wigan to promotion to the Championship in 2016 and could be tempted to return to the DW Stadium. He also made 109 appearances for the club during his playing days.

Nigel Adkins- He played for the Latics as a goalkeeper from 1986 to 1993 and is available. The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Sheffield United boss parted company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season and has been out of the game since then.

Graham Alexander- The 49-year-old could be eyeing a swift return to the dugout after his recent dismissal by Salford City. He will feel he has a point to prove now and could see Wigan as an opportunity to get a job. He has also been at Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town in the past.

Simon Grayson- He knows League One inside out having previously managed Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Preston North End and Bradford City at that level. Could the Latics consider him?

Who do you want, Wigan fans?