Brentford’s Ivan Toney was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October today.

The 24-year-old was a man in-demand last summer. Clubs from all across the UK, Europe and even some MLS names were being linked, but it was Brentford who landed him.

Thomas Frank needed to replace the goals he lost in Ollie Watkins and after a stale few opening games for the club, it looked as though the former Peterborough United man might struggle in the second-tier.

But the goals have started flowing – nine in his last eight leading up to the international break, giving him 10 in 11 Championship games for the season.

Writing on Twitter, Toney shared this message after claiming the Player of the Month award for the division:

Happy to be named POTM. Thankyou to my team mates and the staff on helping me achieve this trophy, also the fans that voted. ❤️⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/gllxtaJvF0 — Ivan Toney (@ivantoney24) November 13, 2020

Having come so close to promotion last season, Brentford currently sit in 11th-place of the table.

Having lost just one of their last seven, Frank’s side are proving hard to beat. But they’ve drawn three of their last four, including home ties against Swansea and Middlesbrough going into this break.

Toney though is proving a saving grace on what could likely be a subpar season from Brentford. The play-offs seem a long way away but it’s a long season – Brentford could yet reach the heights they were last campaign.

The Bees resume league duties with a trip to Championship new boys Wycombe Wanderers on the 21st of this month – Frank will want no less than a win, and Toney no less than a goal.