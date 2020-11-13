Swansea City’s Andre Ayew seems to be getting better with age – five goals in 11 Championship appearances this season. But will Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Bromwich Albion reignite their interest in January?

The 30-year-old is in his second stint at the Liberty Stadium. He joined from Marseille ahead of the 2015/16 season and scored 12 goals in his maiden Premier League season, leading to move to West Ham the following season.

He spent a season-and-a-half there before returning to the Swans, followed by an abject loan spell with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Now back at Swansea and looking settle, Ayew has become the leader and the goalscorer that fans knew he would be all along.

Last season saw him score 16 in the Championship as Swansea bagged an unlikely play-off place, and he’s started even brighter this time round – five in his opening 11 in the Championship/

Add to that a brace in Ghana’s 2-0 win over Sudan – including a free-kick – and it makes for a strong start to the season.

His early season form saw him touted with a move to either Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion last month.

Wales Online reported the Premier League pairs’ interest in Ayew, and with January approaching and Ayew looking as good as ever, is a January bid inevitable?

Swansea went into this international break in 6th-place of the Championship table after a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City last time out.

Steve Cooper’s side recruited well again last summer and look a much stronger unit this season – will Ayew be tempted by the Premier League though, or will he remain with the Swans and bid to return the Welsh club to the top-flight?

January will be an interesting time for the 30-year-old.