Swindon Town have confirmed the appointment of John Sheridan as their new manager, as announced by their official club website. 

He has joined the League One side on a deal until the end of the season. They are currently sat in 20th position.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, has left Wigan Athletic to take over at the County Ground.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is an experienced manager in the Football League having previously been at Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Carlisle United.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

He spent his playing career with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers.

Swindon chairman Lee Power has said: “We are very pleased that John has come in to take over at the club. He is someone that I have worked with before and that I know well. I think the club needs John’s experience at the moment and I think he will be a great help to the team and myself.”

Sheridan is pleased to have made the move there: “I’m very pleased to be here. I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league.” I know Paul Jewell and the Chairman and I’m very pleased they’ve given me the chance to come and work at a good club.”

Here is how the Swindon fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment-

