Swindon Town have confirmed the appointment of John Sheridan as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the League One side on a deal until the end of the season. They are currently sat in 20th position.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, has left Wigan Athletic to take over at the County Ground.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is an experienced manager in the Football League having previously been at Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Carlisle United.

He spent his playing career with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers.

Swindon chairman Lee Power has said: “We are very pleased that John has come in to take over at the club. He is someone that I have worked with before and that I know well. I think the club needs John’s experience at the moment and I think he will be a great help to the team and myself.”

Sheridan is pleased to have made the move there: “I’m very pleased to be here. I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league.” I know Paul Jewell and the Chairman and I’m very pleased they’ve given me the chance to come and work at a good club.”

Here is how the Swindon fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment-

So it's confirmed John Sheridan is our new manager. I just see this as an interim appointment and not someone I can invest my ❤ like PDC or RW. The job is to make sure we are in league one next season. Do that I'll be satisfied with the outcome. Then we'll see where we are #stfc — Rob Gage (@RobGage2) November 13, 2020

He looks as happy as us fans at this news — George bishop (@GeorgePBishop8) November 13, 2020

only until the end of the season, good luck to him & hopefully he can be the guy to make sure when fans are let back in we are watching League 1 football.#stfc https://t.co/nr5SSTWqTk — DÄÑ (@feliz__22) November 13, 2020

Am I happy with this appointment? NO Will I back him?

YES OF COURSE #STFC https://t.co/n2oIl0DKcx — Alex Carter 🏆* (@AlexCarter145) November 13, 2020

Deal to the end of the season. Still be a League One club. Still be A club. Move on.#STFC — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) November 13, 2020

Keep us up. Stabilise the ship. Still be a Football Club come May 2021, and ideally a League One club. #STFC — Jay Collett (@JayBox325) November 13, 2020

Ignoring the lack of smile I am working on the basis he wants to be here unlike our last manager… inspirational? Perhaps not but with the ownership issues this was always going to be the case. I was less impressed when Wellens joined so time will tell #stfc 🔴⚪️ — Martin Crook (@MartinCrook1208) November 13, 2020

