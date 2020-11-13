Earlier this summer, former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra became a free transfer after being released by Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

After becoming a free agent, the former Huddersfield Town and Wolves man was heavily linked with a move back to the Championship.

In the summer transfer window, we covered a report from Dutch outlet Voetbal International here on The72 that second-tier duo QPR and Swansea City were both interested in van La Parra.

The reports emerged almost a month ago now but van La Parra remains a free agent. With the season well underway, the Dutch winger will be hoping to find himself a new club sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old has bags of experience in England football. van La Parra first moved to England to link up with Wolves in 2014, previously spending time with Dutch sides Feyenoord and SC Heerenveen and in France with SM Caen.

With Wolves, van La Parra scored two goals and laid on 11 assists in 57 appearances, spending time out on loan with Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, who he later joined permanently.

With Huddersfield, the winger played 102 times for the club, netting seven goals and providing five assists for the Terriers. van La Parra linked up with Middlesbrough on loan, eventually leaving the John Smith’s Stadium last summer.

Now, with his one-year stint with Red Star Belgrade finished, it awaits to be seen if van La Parra seals a return to the Championship.

