The EFL have confirmed that Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney has beat stiff competition to be named as the Championship’s Player of the Month for October.

October was a strong month for attackers, with Brentford star Ivan Toney, Stoke City starlet Tyrese Campbell and Reading’s in-form Lucas Joao named as contenders for October’s Championship Player of the Month alongside Norwich City shot-stopper Tim Krul.

Now, it has been confirmed that Bees hotshot Toney has fended off the other nominations to win the monthly accolade. Toney enough a thoroughly successful month, with the 24-year-old a stunning eight goals in six Championship games.

His goalscoring exploits in October take him to 10 goals in 11 Championship since sealing a big-money move from Peterborough United.

Upon winning the award, Toney spoke to the EFL to express his delight. The Brentford striker thanked his teammates for their hand in helping him to an enjoyable October, saying:

“It is my job to score goals. I’ve come to a club where the striker gets a lot of chances. I am thankful to the players around me because they are putting it on a plate for me and it is just my job to finish those chances.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank also spoke to the EFL about Toney’s form, saying he has been impressed by his growth since signing from Peterborough United.

“Ivan is growing and his goals are of course the talking point, but for me, goals are one thing. They are hugely important and it’s massive that he has already got into double figures.

“However, in terms of his link-up play and his work rate and the pressure, he is getting better and better on that and getting fitter and fitter so I’m really pleased with him for that as well.”

Do you agree with the decision to name Toney as the Championship’s Player of the Month for October? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Is Toney the deserved winner?