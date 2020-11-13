Bristol City signed both Alfie Mawson and Steven Sessegnon on loan from Fulham in the summer, but how have the duo fared at Ashton Gate?

Good, then not at all is the answer. Mawson in particular stood out as a really keen summer signing by newly installed boss Dean Holden, but both he and Sessegnon have picked up injuries of late.

Mawson has missed the last five having undergone knee surgery. It was a bitter blow for the Englishman who looked as good as he has done in years at Ashton Gate, and his return is still unknown.

The club hasn’t given any indication as to how long Mawson might be unavailable for, but with his Fulham move not panning out how it was supposed to, it only adds to some years of heartbreak for the 26-year-old.

Sessegnon meanwhile returned to Fulham at the end of last month to receive treatment on a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old is another Fulham man who’s been held in such high-regards, but rarely given an oppurtunity, and often struggling with persisting injuries.

He featured just four times for the Robins – twice in the Championship – before sustaining his hamstring injury and his return date is also unknown.

All-in-all though, both Sessegnon and Mawson – particularly the latter – looked to be impressive signings, and it was desperately unfortunate that both picked up injuries at roughly the same time.

If all goes well though, they could yet return to the Robins defensive line and hopefully see out what started as a hugely positive loan spell for both.