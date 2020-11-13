Danny Cowley is the odds-on favourite for the Tranmere Rovers job, as per SkyBet.

The League Two side are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Mike Jackson, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

The likes of Nigel Adkins and Graham Alexander are in the running for the vacant position, though there is a new name in the lead.

Cowley, who is 42 years old, is available after parting company with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign.

He has previously managed Lincoln City and guided the Imps to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during his time at Sincil Bank.

Cowley has also been at non-league duo Concord Rangers and Braintree Town in the past.

Ian Dawes is currently in caretaker charge of Tranmere and has said, as per their website: “We’re in good spirits at the moment, so we’ll go to Port Vale with our confidence up, and we want to make sure that it will continue. We have got the players who are giving everything, not just the starting eleven but the whole squad is hungry at the moment, everyone is working hard for each other and the performances and results have been great.”

