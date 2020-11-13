Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has provided an insight into the club’s efforts to sign FC Midtjylland forward Ronnie Schwartz.

Earlier this month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Charlton Athletic made efforts to sign FC Midtjylland forward Ronnie Schwartz in the summer transfer window.

Lee Bowyer was determined to add a striker to his ranks in the summer, eventually bringing in both Omar Bogle and Conor Washington bolster his attacking options.

Now, Addicks director of football Steve Gallen has opened up on the club’s efforts to sign Schwartz in the summer. Speaking to London News Online, Gallen confirmed that a deal was agreed and “everything was done”, only for the 31-year-old to turn down a move to The Valley at the last minute.

“I know some of our fans have said: ‘Thomas Sandgaard hasn’t even spent any money [on fees]. He was trying to buy Ronnie Schwartz.

“We agreed a fee with Midtjylland. Everything was done. It would have been a big fee – by far the biggest we’ve ever spent. We bought Macauley Bonne for £200,000 – this was going to be a lot more than that. Fair play to Thomas for supporting us on that.

“The deadline for the international transfer window was 11 pm and at 10:15 pm I found out everything was done – medical and papers – and he [Schwartz] chose not to come. It’s his choice.”

Last season, Schwartz enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign in Denmark. He started in strong form with strugglers Silkeborg IF, before leaving to join Midtjylland. Overall, he scored 21 goals in 37 games across all competitions.

