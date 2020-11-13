Bolton Wanderers host Salford City in League Two tonight, as manager Ian Evatt looks to steer his side away from the drop zone.

Times have changed at Bolton Wanderers. No longer are they looking at mid-table Premier League finishes, but facing relegation from the Football League entirely.

Evatt came in over summer, but he’s yet to get his side firing in League Two.

Here we take a look at Bolton’s predicted line-up to face Salford City tonight:

GK Billy Crellin – Fleetwood Town loanee played every game since his move to Bolton. Good, young goalkeeper.

CB Alex Baptiste – One of the more experienced heads in this Bolton side. Settling in at Bolton after some tough years, good leader.

CB Ricardo Santos – Portuguese defender is versatile; pacey and ball-playing, featured in all 11 of Bolton’s League Two fixtures so far.

CB Ryan Delaney – Irishman is experienced player for 24. Can play a number of positions and his versatility offers Bolton something more at the back.

LWB Harry Brockbank – Sat out Crewe defeat last time round. Young full-back with plenty of energy and should return to his normal spot for tonight.

RWB Peter Kioso – Making this left-hand spot his having started and finished the last seven for Bolton.

CM Antoni Sarcevic – Three goals in nine League Two appearances this season. Proving a keen acquisition from Plymouth and despite starting last eight, Evatt can’t drop.

CM Tom White – looked good alongside Sarcevic in the last three. Came off prematurely against Mansfield and should be fully fit for tonight’s game.

CAM Brandon Comley – Yet to find his first goal for Bolton. Not featured in last three and could be a solid option in behind the striker tonight.

ST Nathan Delfouneso – Bolton’s best attacking outlet – experience Football League striker with three goals this season, two in the last outing against Crewe.

ST Eoin Doyle – Another experienced striker at 32, been left out of last four games but Evatt could hand him a lifeline from the off tonight.