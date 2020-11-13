Liverpool are set to hand free agent, and former Newcastle United and Watford defender Daryl Janmaat a contract, reports Daily Star.

Jurgen Klopp was dealt yet another defensive blow yesterday after Joe Gomez was reported to have suffered a ‘serious injury’ whilst training with the England camp ahead of last night’s friendly v Republic of Ireland.

Given the international break, Klopp is now scouring the free market for a short-term, and immediate defender to help his side on their way to a second consecutive Premier League title.

Janmaat, 31, has been a free agent since his summer release by Watford.

The Dutchman has represented all of Heerenveen, Feyenoord, Newcastle United and Watford – he spent the previous four seasons at Vicarage Road before this new 2020/21 campaign.

READ: Watford facing ‘crunch talks’ with 32-y/o this January

Janmaat was a regular in his first three seasons at Watford, racking up 68 Premier League appearances for the club and scoring five.

He made just eight appearances last season though as injury beset his campaign, leading to his ultimate release by the Hornets.

But he could yet be in for his biggest move, and likely biggest payday if Liverpool do hand him a contract.

Watford have started this season strongly. They went into this international break in 2nd-place of the Championship table after back-to-back wins.

Vladimir Ivic and his new side look set for a promotion push and hopefully and immediate return to the top-flight, having crashed out in dire fashion last season.