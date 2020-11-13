Whilst on international duty last night Middlesbrough’s star player this season Paddy McNair hobbled off in extra time.

This will be a cause for concern for Middlesbrough fans who have seen McNair flourish in a centre-back role. Arguably the Northern Ireland international has been the Teessiders’ best player so far this season, helping Neil Warnock’s side to seventh place this early in the campaign.

McNair started at right-back for Northern Ireland against Slovakia yesterday evening and was instrumental in forcing the equaliser late on in the game as Inter defender Milan Skriniar put through his own net following Juraj Kucka’s opener.

But as the Boro man helped to drive his side into extra time, he left the field in the 104th minute due to what looked like cramp. Nothing has been released regarding the injury but it may be better than first feared.

Ian Baraclough’s side are taking part in two more Nations League ties in the next five days as they face Austria on Sunday and then Romania on Wednesday next week. The extent of McNair’s injury will come to light if he is not involved in the next two fixtures.

Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping to see the makeshift defender back in a red and white shirt for their next game as they take on Norwich City at the Riverside next Saturday afternoon.

Boro boss Warnock’s hand was forced into playing McNair at the back due to a lack of options, so he will also be hoping he recovers quickly in time for the Canaries clash.