Charlton Athletic’s Director of Football Steve Gallen has praised QPR for letting Paul Smyth move to the Valley, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks chief has said the Hoops have done the League One side a ‘huge favour’ by letting them have him for practically ‘nothing’.

Smyth, who is 23 years old, has made five appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side so far in all competitions since his switch in October.

The Northern Ireland international has previously had loan spells in the third tier at Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers.

Gallen has said, as per London News Online: “It was our choice to go down the route of loans and free transfers. I knew that Paul Smyth was a good player. I knew getting him was really going to benefit us. QPR have done us a huge favour on that – they deserve unbelievable credit from Charlton. They’ve practically given us Paul for nothing.”

QPR signed him in 2017 after he impressed NIFL Premiership at Linfield. He started his career at Windsor Park and went onto play 66 games for the Blues as a youngster, chipping in with 15 goals.

Smyth made his first-team debut for QPR in January 2018 and scored the winner against Cardiff City in the Championship. He has since made 18 more appearances for the London club in all competitions and has scored twice.

He found himself down the pecking order behind their new signings Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes, hence why Mark Warburton’s side let him leave for Charlton.

