The EFL have confirmed that Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has won the Manager of the Month award for October.

Following Middlesbrough’s opening day defeat to Watford, Neil Warnock’s side have been unbeaten ever since. Four wins and two draws in six games over October has now seen the Boro boss pick up the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award.

During that time, the Teessiders faced tough fixtures against the then-top two Reading and Bristol City, drawing with the Royals 0-0 and winning 1-0 at Ashton Gate. They also triumphed over Barnsley, Coventry City and Nottingham Forest, whilst drawing with Cardiff City.

Boro’s defensive solidity has seriously improved under Warnock with Boro only conceding twice over the course of October’s six games. With their goalscoring return not mightily impressive, scoring just seven in the same timeframe, their clean sheets have helped to propel them up the table.

“It’s been such a difficult time up in the north east, so it’s nice to be a bit of good news put a few smiles on faces,” said Warnock upon receiving the eleventh Mananger of the Month award of his career.

“It’s a talking point for the fans, and the sooner we can get them back into stadiums the better.

“We’ve played some cracking football, and there’s great camaraderie in the squad. I can’t stress it enough how much I’ve enjoyed working with them.

“Everybody in the dressing room wants to listen, and the way some of them have improved, that’s what I enjoy most in management.”