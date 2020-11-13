Charlton Athletic wanted to sign Arsenal attacker Reece John-Jules in the last transfer window, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks identified the youngster as someone to boost their options going forward but a move failed to materialise.

John-Jules, who is 19 years old, is now on loan at fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The England Under-19 international is a highly-rated young striker but Charlton were unable to bring him to the Valley, mainly due to the wage cap imposed on third tier clubs.

The Addicks’ Director of Football, Steve Gallen, told London News Online: “The Arsenal lad, Reece John-Jules, was someone we wanted to sign. But at that stage we had £1,300 [a week] to spend.

“And I think Arsenal probably looked at the stuff behind the scenes at our club – to the outside it is in disarray and the fans are talking about we could be days away from administration and being kicked out of the league. They could’ve been right but internally you don’t always know those things; you go tunnel vision and focus on convincing Arsenal to send their player to us because we’re going to make them a better player – like we did with Conor Gallagher, Jay Dasilva and Josh Cullen.”

Charlton won’t be too disheartened that they missed out the Gunners man. After all, they managed to bring in Omar Bogle and Conor Washington in the last transfer window and have some strong options in attack.

The London side are flying in League One at the moment, winning their past six games in the league. They take on Gillingham away tomorrow.

