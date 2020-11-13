Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has praised fellow goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, after the 20-year-old made his first-team debut against Fleetwood Town last time out.

Patterson – a product of the Sunderland youth academy – was one of several youngsters who came into the side in midweek and impressed.

The Black Cats took an early lead but would end up losing the EFL Trophy tie 2-1, and this weekend they resume League One duties with the visit of struggling MK Dons.

Speaking to safc.com, Sunderland no.1 Burge said he was ‘buzzing’ for Patterson after the Fleetwood game:

“I’m buzzing for him, he’s really deserved his chance.

“Ever since I’ve come in, I’ve watched Patta and seen what a fantastic young keeper he is. I think he’s really worked for the opportunity to make his debut.

“I’m really proud of him, I know how hard he works in every training session and he’s certainly got a bright future.”

Burge, 27, spent the bulk of his career with Coventry. He was their no.1 for three seasons before joining Sunderland last time round – he made just five League One appearances in the 2019/20 season.

This season tough, Burge is Phil Parkinson’s no.1 keeper. He’s featured in all 10 of their League One fixtures and has conceded just seven in those 10.

A fine keeper, and a fine mentor for Patterson, who looks as though he could yet take the no.1 spot from Burge in the future.

