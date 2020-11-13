Wigan Athletic are being linked with a move for former Barnet boss Darren Currie, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The current Latics’ boss, John Sheridan, it out of contract today and is set to switch to fellow League One side Swindon Town, as per The72, meaning the North West side will need a new manager.

Currie, who is 45 years old, is available after leaving Barnet in August and has since been weighing up his next move.

The Londoner spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Luton Town, amassing over 650 appearances before hanging up his boots.

Currie started his coaching career with assistant manager stints at Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge before moving to Barnet as the number two to John Still in June 2018.

He was then appointed caretaker boss a few months later and made permanent manager in January 2019.

Currie beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup in his first month in charge and guided the Bees to the Play-Offs in his first full campaign.

Wigan are apparently considering him as they open their search for someone to replace the outgoing Sheridan.

It may be the case that the Latics opt for Leam Richardson to step up again, just like in pre-season, but that won’t stop names being thrown around over the coming days.

Wigan are in action this weekend and take on fellow strugglers Oxford United at home.

Would you want Currie, Wigan fans?