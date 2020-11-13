Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos has been awarded the League One Payer of the Month award for October.

The Charlton stopper has featured 10 times in League One so far this term. Having played in all of Charlton’s league fixtures, he’s conceded just seven times.

‘Thoroughly deserved!’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as player scoops monthly award

Lee Bowyer’s side sit in 3rd-pace of the table – behind both Peterborough United and Ipswich Town, but with a game in hand on both.

Amos is proving to be a favourite amongst fans.

Stepping in for Dillon Phillips, Amos has made the no.1 shirt his. It comes after a career of loan spells and back-up roles, but now at Charlton he looks to be playing the best football of his career.

Aged 30, he could yet be Charlton’s no.1 for a long time to come. See what the Addicks fans had to say on Amos’ award on Twitter:

Insure those hands big man — Alex (@charltonlegend0) November 13, 2020

What a guy! Thoroughly deserved! — 𝓐𝓼𝓱 ⚫⚪ (@juve93addicks) November 13, 2020

Congratulations, massively deserved 🙌🏻 — Sally Bottiglieri (@SallyBottiglie1) November 13, 2020

Well deserved! — Stephen Kiely (@StephenKiely1) November 13, 2020

Well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) November 13, 2020

Congratulations Ben 😁 — Bowyer's Red Army – Dave (@cafc1983) November 13, 2020