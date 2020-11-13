John Sheridan’s contract at Wigan Athletic expires today.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is set to be named as the new Swindon Town boss, as per the Swindon Advertiser.

The Robins have identified him as the man to replace Richie Wellens, who left for Salford City, and believe he can keep them up this season in League One.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, only joined Wigan in September but is now jumping ship after a tough couple of months in the North West.

He is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has previously been at Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County, Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Sheridan had stints as a player at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers, racking up 733 appearances altogether.

Swindon currently sit 20th in the table and are two points above Sheridan’s Wigan at the moment.

Noel Hunt has been in caretaker charge of the Robins over the past three games and has enjoyed his stint. He has said, as per the Swindon Advertiser: “It did take a few days, but at first I thought: “wow, I can’t keep doing this because my heart rate hasn’t come down from over 100 beats per minute in the last three or four days.

“It settled down over the weekend, I watched the game back, I refocused and calmed down. It does take a bit of getting used to because it’s not the easiest gig, this. But I’ve loved every experience so far.”

Sheridan is set to take over from Hunt and with his deal running out at the DW Stadium today, his switch to the County Ground can’t be too far off.

Happy with Sheridan, Swindon fans?