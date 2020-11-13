Carlisle United have signed defender Rhys Bennett on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The full-back has joined the League Two side on a short-term deal until January.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, was released by Peterborough United at the end of last season and has spent the past summer weighing up his options.

Carlisle have now handed him a route back into the Football League to boost their defensive options.

The Cumbrians boss, Chris Beech, has told their website: “I think it’s important that we continuously look at improving what we’ve got, so rather than being reactive, let’s be proactive.

“Rhys is a player I know very well and, in terms of the group, he’ll definitely make us better. I worked with him at Rochdale, he’s 6ft 3, predominantly a centre back but can equally play as a full back, or in midfield. He’s got those good attributes you want to bring in terms of strength, power, good speed and being honest.”

He added: “Rhys has been in conversations with clubs in higher leagues than ours and has been promised different contracts, but that hasn’t worked out.”

Bennett started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

He has been handed the number 32 shirt by Carlisle and could make his debut tomorrow against Cheltenham Town.

