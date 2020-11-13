Football Insider reports that former Manchester United, Chelsea and current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho believes that on-loan Norwich City man Oliver Skipp could be a ‘future Spurs captain’.

The 20-year-old has featured in all 11 of Norwich City’s Championship games so far this season. He’s impressed – his midfield performance have been noted by many fans and he’s been an important member of the team to date.

Norwich go into this international break in 3rd-place of the table after a solid 1-0 win against Swansea City last time out.

Unbeaten in seven, Daniel Farke’s side are starting to get the points on the table after a fairly dismal first few games of the season – they won just one of their opening four games.

In the heart of midfield, Skip is proving to be a well-rounded player at just 20-years-old.

He’s thrown in a coupe of Man of the Match performances – most notably against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season – and Norwich fans would love for Skipp to stay past his season-long loan.

But Football Insider have today reported that Spurs hold Skipp in very high-regards.

Mourinho sees the 20-year-old as a ‘ready-made’ Premier League player in in a couple of years, and a future Spurs captain too.

He’s a long way to go yet but the potential is there. Farke has so far utilised Skipp well and given him the oppurtunity to showcase his talents, and if he can help Norwich to promotion then it would hold the youngster in good stead upon his Spurs return next summer.