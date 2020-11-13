Former Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish has told Derby Telegraph that he believes John Terry should head down to the Championship to find his first managers’ job.

The Aston Villa no.2, and ex-England and Chelsea captain Terry has been in the headlines this week.

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has come under fire after seeing his side go bottom of the Championship table in time for this international break, and pressure has mounted on the Dutchman.

One man who was tipped early on to replace the still-working Cocu was Terry.

Speaking to Derby Telegraph, McLeish said this of Terry’s Derby County links:

“John would probably do a Frank Lampard, go down the Frank Lampard route of going to a Championship team. Derby have got huge potential, we’ve seen Frank was nearly there with the play-off.

“If John can get to that sort of level and even more so, getting them into the Premier League, if the resources are there of course, that’s what you have to think of as a coach and as a manager going into a new job.”

Chelsea boss Lampard got his first management oppurtunity with Derby in the 2018/19 season. He guided them to the play-off final but would lose out to Terry’s Villa.

Lampard was then handed the Chelsea job and has been building his new-look Blues side since. Terry meanwhile has helped Villa to a fine start to the season, learning along the way under Dean Smith.

Derby have little over a week now to make a decision on Cocu, and they resume league duties with a trip to Bristol City on the 21st of this month.