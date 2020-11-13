Late Monday evening, Sheffield Wednesday became the latest side to deem that Garry Monk wasn’t fit for the job and did so by sacking him after 14 months in charge at Hillsborough. He left after accruing just 19 wins for the South Yorkshire side in 58 games in charge.

His sacking, and let’s not faff around with this, that and the other because a sacking it was, means that he has been at four different Sky Bet Championship clubs in the last four years. Of that quartet, it was only Leeds United that he left voluntarily.

What a leaving it was, too. He’d guided Leeds United to a 7th place finish at the end of the 2016/17 season. After 26 games in the playoffs, a then-typical Leeds collapse saw them drop off and tumble to a place just outside the playoff picture.

That 7th place, as some Leeds United fans will attest, was something of a flattery. The football itself was often more gritty and ground out than it was expansive and flowing. Despite scoring 1.45 goals a game, Leeds United were ultimately found wanting. Not getting the ‘assurances’ that he wanted, Monk flew the coop at Elland Road and headed up the A1 to Middlesbrough.

He spent just six months at the Teeesside club. In his time there, Boro only won 10 Championship games during his 26-game tenure; a tenure which last less than six months. He was sacked after a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday that saw Boro in 9th position. Monk spent £50m over the summer as Boro owner Steve Gibson threatened to ‘smash’ the Championship en route to the Premier League.

From Boro it was on to Birmingham City who picked him up in early March 2018. He was at St Andrew’s for 15 months, managing the Blues for 59 games. After just 19 wins, 20 draws and 20 losses, Monk was on his way again. News was that a rift had opened and widened between the former Swansea defender and manager and the owners at Birmingham. Whatver happened, he was out on his ear.

That brought him to Hillsborough from where he’s just been given the heave-ho. All those teams in such a short time. All those teams where he’s ‘not gotten assurances’ or ‘not had the same vision’. Maybe these clubs have one thing in common – they realise that Monk isn’t all that he’s cracked up to be as a coach and these clubs have found that out.

Is Garry Monk all that he's cracked up to be or does his coaching flatter to deceive?