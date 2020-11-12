Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks with Tony Pulis, as covered by The72 earlier today.

He would be joined by trusted companion Dave Kemp as his assistant, according to Sheffield based journalist Alan Biggs on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Good sources suggesting to me that Tony Pulis’s anticipated appointment as #SWFC manager will be long-term, not sho… https://t.co/drKXQ52uFL (@AlanBiggs1)

The Owls have identified Pulis as the man to replace Garry Monk and lead them forward.

Pulis, who is 62 years old, has been out of the game since parting company with fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Kemp worked with him at previous clubs Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Boro, in roles such as first-team coach and chief scout.

The 67-year-old spent his playing days as a forward for the likes of Palace, Portsmouth, Carlisle United and Plymouth, before going into coaching.

He started his managerial career in Sweden at Hagahöjdens BK before moving back to England in 1986 to join the coaching staff at Wimbledon.

Kemp then had spells as a manager at Plymouth, Slough Town and Oxford United before becoming a number two.

He has worked with Pulis on and off since 2004 and is set to link up with him at Sheffield Wednesday, should he be the man to replace Monk.

Pulis is a vastly experienced manager but could have some work to do to win over the Owls fans initially.

Do you want Pulis, SWFC fans?