As per a report from London News Online, Charlton Athletic are set to offer midfield starlet Alfie Doughty a new deal amid continued interest from Scottish side Celtic.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Charlton Athletic starlet Aflie Doughty was heavily linked with a move away from The Valley.

Celtic’s interest has been well documented in recent months and, as covered here on The72, reports emerged this week claiming they are maintaining their interest.

Charlton have made efforts to tie Doughty down to a fresh deal but as it stands, no agreement has been reached. Now, it has been claimed that the Addicks are set to come in with a new offer to try and secure the long-term future of Doughty.

Speaking about the offer to Doughty, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer said that he believes The Valley is the best place for Doughty as he looks to recover from a long-term hamstring injury.

“We’ve just got to see where we’re at with Alfie and his agent but we’re hopeful that we can get something done there,” he said.

“Like I’ve said before, this is the right place for him to be at the moment – especially with his injury as well now. He needs to focus on just getting back and having that security behind him, I think. Hopefully, we can get that one done.”

Charlton Athletic fans, do you think that Doughty will sign a new deal or will he be tempted away from The Valley?

