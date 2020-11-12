National League side Aldershot Town have confirmed the loan signing of young Watford attacker Joseph Hungbo on their official club website, joining on a short-term deal.

With the domestic transfer window clubs, Football League clubs are still allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides if they want to get some more first-team minutes into them.

One club that has utilised that is Watford. The Hornets have sent young attacker Joseph Hungbo out on loan, with the 20-year-old linking up with National League side Aldershot Town.

The Shots have added Hungbo to their attacking ranks on a temporary basis. The forward joins on a short-term deal, allowing the Watford youngster to pick up more senior experience away from Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Aldershot’s official website upon the announcement of the deal, Hungbo expressed his delight after sealing the move, also providing Shots fans with an insight into what he will be looking to bring to the side. He said:

“I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I can play behind the striker, play on the wing, all I like to do is score goals, create havoc for defenders and be an absolute nightmare, so hopefully, I can do that while I’m here.”

Hungbo has made two senior appearances for Watford, previously spending time in Crystal Palace’s youth academy.

This will be Hungbo’s second loan stint away from Watford, previously spending time on loan with non-league outfit Margate and he will be looking to make his mark with Aldershot.