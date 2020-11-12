Bradford City host Exeter City in League Two this weekend.

The Bantams currently sit in 15th-place of the League Two table, and Exeter in 4th. It’s been a slow start to the season but Bradford go into this weekend with a mostly fresh squad after some rotated cup teams.

Expect a largely unchanged side from their previous league win over Southend:

READ: ‘Bargain bin appointment’ – Sunderland fans fume at Parkinson after FA Cup exit

GK Richard O’Donnell – Sat out the previous fixture against Oldham, but expect him to return as normal for league duties on Saturday.

CB Anthony O’Connor – Featured nine times in League Two this season. Versatile and pacey, expect him to return to the squad.

CB Paudie O’Connor – Forming a good partnership alongside his namesake, having played in all six of the Bantams’ last games.

CB Ben Richards-Everton – Returned to the starting line-up v Oldham. Experienced head who should come in for the lack of defenders available.

LWB Connor Wood – Two goals for the 24-year-old this season. Scored v Tonbridge in the FA Cup and sat out Oldham – should return for Exeter.

RWB Bryce Joseph Hosannah – Former Leeds United academy player. Similar to Wood – sat out Oldham but is making that right-hand side his having started four of previous five.

CM Callum Cooke – Experienced Football League player at 23. Got his first of the season v Southend and expect him to be the first on the midfield team-sheet.

CM Elliot Watt – Got his second of the season v Southend. Exciting young Scot who will be fresh after missing Oldham fixture. Partners Cooke well in midfield.

CAM Harry Pritchard – Two goals in his last three. Slowly working his way into starting contention every week – sat out Oldham.

ST Billy Clarke – Has three goals this season. Hard-working striker who will put Exeter defence under constant pressure – could play a key role on Saturday.

ST Clayton Donaldson – Bradford’s main man on his day. 36-years-old and still scoring goals – three this season, and fresh for Saturday’s fixture.