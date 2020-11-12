After being released by Everton earlier this summer, striker Oumar Niasse remains without a club despite being heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Oumar Niasse was wanted in the Championship. TEAMtalk reported that Niasse was subject of interest from both Middlesbrough and Derby County, only for the striker to turn down the chance to join either club.

Niasse is still without a club and with the season well underway, the striker will be hoping to find himself a new home sooner rather than later. A move to Europe has been speculated, while TEAMtalk also added that clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE also showed interest in the Everton man.

Niasse had been plying his trade in England for four years prior to his Everton release, spending time on loan with both Hull City and Cardiff City as well as featuring for his parent club.

Across his time with Everton, Niasse struggled to nail down a long-term place in the starting 11. He netted nine goals and laid on four assists in 42 games, with his last appearance coming as a late sub in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United earlier this year.

A loan spell with Hull saw Niasse score five goals in 19 but he failed to find the back of the net in 13 games with Cardiff City.

With Niasse available for nothing, would you like your club to make a move for Niasse? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to move for Niasse?