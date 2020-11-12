The EFL have confirmed the candidates for the Championship Player of the Month for October, revealing that Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney, Stoke City’s in-form attacker Tyrese Campbell, Reading goalscorer Lucas Joao and Norwich City shot-stopper Tim Krul will go head to head for the accolade.

With the Championship’s October fixtures all played, the EFL have moved to name the four players who stood out above the rest during the month.

It was a good month for attackers, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Stoke City man Tyrese Campbell and Lucas Joao of Reading all nominated. Norwich City ‘keeper Tim Krul is the only non-striker contender for the accolade. Here’s how the quartet performed over the course of October:

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Since arriving from Peterborough United, Toney has successfully proved his worth at Brentford. October saw the 24-year-old a stunning eight goals in six Championship games, taking him to 10 goals in 11 league games since sealing a big-money summer move.

Tyrese Campbell – Stoke City

Potters starlet Campbell stood out as Michael O’Neill’s side showed impressive form over the course of October. Campbell featured across the front line on both wings as well as through the middle, finding the back of the net twice and providing four assists in six matches.

Lucas Joao – Reading

Striker Lucas Joao played a pivotal role in Reading’s strong start to the 2020/21 Championship campaign. His impressive form continued in October, finding the back of the net four times and providing two assists in six games for Veljko Paunovic’s Royals.

Tim Krul – Norwich City

Following the Canaries’ relegation, Dutch international Krul has maintained his spot in Norwich City’s starting 11 and is October form shows just why Daniel Farke keeps playing him. Krul saved a penalty in Norwich’s 2-1 win over Rotherham and put in eye-catching displays against both Brentford and Bristol City.

