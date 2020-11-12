West Ham United had a £13 million bid for Bournemouth’s Josh King rejected last month.

David Moyes has been desperate for a new striker all year and now he’s turned his interest to Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The ex-Fulham and Celtic man had scored 31 goals in his previous two Ligue 1 seasons with the club, but has become a bench-warmer this time round.

He’s no goals in 10 league appearances and looks to be heading for the exit.

Today though, former West Ham man Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that he believes Dembele could play for a ‘top-six club’, and with Manchester United joining the mix, it seems ever-unlikely that West Ham will land Dembele.

With roughly three weeks to go until the January transfer window opens on the 4th, Moyes will be sweating over his striker situation and it could see him return to King.

OPINION: Bournemouth ‘foolish’ for not cashing in on this man

The Bournemouth man is struggling at the Cherries this season. He missed out on a move to both Manchester United and West Ham, with PSG unlikely suitors too.

A player with clear talent, a Premier League club could yet save him from what looks set to be an uninspiring season from him on the South Coast.

Given Bournemouth rejected West Ham’s previous offer, it’s likely they’ll have to accept a much lower offer come January – that’s if West ham do reignite their interest in the Norwegian.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of King this season – will he be gunning for the exit or can he work his way back into the starting line-up? Will West Ham save his season?