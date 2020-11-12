Charlton Athletic have cooled their interest in Boreham Wood winger Sorba Thomas, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks made a bid to sign him in the last transfer window but appear to have moved on from him now.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, has now been transfer listed by Boreham Wood. He was also linked with Championship side Barnsley and QPR a couple of months ago, as per The72.

He has scored five goals in 75 appearances for the National League side over the past couple of seasons. He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

Charlton transfer chief, Steve Gallen, has said: “I made a bid to Boreham Wood and they turned it down. It wasn’t that big a deal to me. I didn’t go back with a further bid, that was it. They put stuff out in the media and they are perfectly entitled to. We made a bid for a player, they said no and we move on. I haven’t paid any attention since. I respected them saying no. They came back saying they wanted this and that – it was way over my own valuation.

“So I haven’t looked since. That’s not being disrespectful to anybody. In January and leading up to it we’ll be looking at different players to see if anyone improves us. We might not need anybody. But we should always be open to any young players who are potential projects.”

It seems likely that Thomas will move up to the Football League in the near future, but to where is yet to be known.

Do you want Thomas, CAFC fans?