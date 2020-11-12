Sunderland host MK Dons in League One this weekend, as Phil Parkinson hopes for avoid a third-straight loss.

Defeats in both the FA Cup and EFL Trophy in the last two outings has put the ex-Bolton Wanders boss under mounting pressure from Sunderland fans.

His side sit in 6th-place of the League One table going into the weekend, where they welcome 19th-place MK Dons – here we take a look at the Black Cats’ predicted line-up:

GK Lee Burge – Sunderland no.1 has sat out last two cup outings, so expect him to resume normal league duties on Saturday.

CB Conor McLaughlin – Starting to cement a place in defence having started last three league fixtures – sat out Fleetwood defeat.

CB Bailey Wright – Strongest centre-back at Parkinson’s disposal – played 10 League One fixtures this season and sat out cup fixtures. Certain to return on Saturday

CB Dion Sanderson – Started the defeat against Mansfield, left out of Fleetwood. Offers pace at the back and could well be given his second league start of the season against Dons.

LWB Denver Hume – Started and finished all 90-minutes nine times in League One so far this season. Reliable and versatile on the wing, should return after sitting out Mansfield and Fleetwood defeats.

RWB Luke O’Nien – Experienced wide-man who’s been covering on the right-flank. A positive outlet for Sunderland.

CM Eliot Embleton – Impressed Sunderland fans having started and finished Mansfield defeat. In line for his first league appearance of the season against Dons, if not from the bench.

CM Lynden Gooch – American was left out of both Cup squads. Hard to see Parkinson not starting him tonight – their best attacking outlet on his day.

CM Grant Leadbitter – Found the net twice in eight league games this season. Didn’t feature in cup ties so likely that Parkinson will name the 34-year-old in the line-up to face Dons.

ST Charlie Wyke – Four League One goals in 10 appearances this season. Substitute v Mansfield and missed Fleetwood – will surely be in-line for a starting spot on Saturday.

ST Chris Maguire – Three in nine for the Scot. Fresh after missing Fleetwood defeat – would make for an experienced striker force alongside Wyke.