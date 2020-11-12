Queens Park Rangers’ Olamide Shodipo has sent a message to Ebere Eze and Crystal Palace fans after the ex-QPR man scored his first goal for the club.

The 22-year-old was named in the starting line-up to face Leeds last weekend. It was his first Premier League start in three and he was looking to get off the mark for his new club.

Palace paid QPR upwards of £20 million for the midfielder and he provided the assist for Scott Dann to open the scoring for Palace at home to Leeds.

Eze then scored with faree-kick, off the underside of the bar just ten minutes later, sending both Palace and QPR fans into online ecstasy.

It was a fine a goal and one that helped Palace on their way to an impressive 4-1 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and last night, QPR man Shodipo shared this on Twitter:

Fans were obviously sad to see Eze moving onward and upwards. He’s a fine player and arguably QPR’s best in recent history, but his Premier League move was inevitable after scoring 14 in the Championship last term.

As for QPR, they’re seemingly struggling in the absence of the England U21 man – they’ve found the net just 11 times in their opening 11 Championship games.

Sitting in 18th-place for the international break, question marks are starting to come over the club and whether they’ll be in a relegation fight in six months time.

For Shodipo, he’s conitnuing to impress in his Oxford United loan spell – he’s scored two in his first four League One games for the club.