Celtic could reignite their interest in Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty this winter, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Hoops tried to sign the highly-rated youngster in the past transfer window but may try again.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, is out of contract at the end of this season and Charlton are eager to tie him down to a new deal. However, Neil Lennon’s side could try and get him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

He is currently out injured and is ruled out for the next couple of months.

Doughty broke into the Addicks’ first-team last season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

Celtic are looking to lure him up to Scotland though and identified him as a key target over the summer. Will they get him in January?

In other Charlton news, The72 looked at why they should hand Ben Amos a new deal.

Will Doughty leave Charlton in January?