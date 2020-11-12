Former Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has said he ‘knew straight away’ away that now Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham would be a ‘big player’.

The Spaniard walked out on the club the club towards the end of last season and has since been replaced with fellow Spaniard, and former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

One of his saving graces from an otherwise dismal season was the emergence of Bellingham – the 17-year-old joined Bundesliga outfit Dortmund over the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his admiration of Bellingham, Clotet said:

“As soon as he started to train with us in the first-team, and when he properly joined us for the pre-season, last season, it was very quick for him to mix with the professionals, to train at their level.

“Physically he adapted very quickly and so he was able to perform the talent that he had and the physical demands the same as the professionals, and you could see straight away that he was going to be a big player.

“I never hesitated on giving him the debut or to push his career forward.”

Birmingham received a record-breaking £25 million from Dortmund for Bellingham, who has this week been called into Gareth Southgate’s England side for his first national appearance.

He could make his debut against Republic of Ireland tonight.

This season has started slowly for Birmingham under Karanka. His appointment excited many but after the opening 11 games of the season, his side sit in 17th-place of the table.

Having lost back-to-back games going into the international break, they’ll resume league duties with a trip to newly-promoted Coventry City the weekend after this.