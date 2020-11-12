Derby County were linked with Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Junker over summer – the Dane has scored 18 goals in 19 Norwegian Eliteserien games this season.

As the Rams head into the international break at the very bottom of the Championship table, a free-scoring striker has never looked so necessary.

Phillip Cocu is clinging onto his job at Pride Park having won just one of his last 12 games in all competitions, losing eight of those.

Their summer transfer business set them up for a torrid campaign though – they were rumoured with a number of attacking options, one being Junker.

Barnsley were also being linked with the 26-year-old who has since remained with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

In this 2020 campaign, Junker has scored a staggering 18 goals in 19 league games, inlcuding one in his one Europa League appearance v AC Milan.

He’s part of a Bodo/Glimt attack that has scored 83 goals in 24 Eliteserien games this season. They lead the pack with 18 points separating them from Molde and with just six games of the season left.

Derby really missed out on Junker then. Given his scoring form of late – a brace in each of his last three appearances – a January move looks inevitable.

Though given his record, it’s likely that Premier League teams might be looking into him, or maybe teams from across Europe’s top leagues.

Junker may well be glad that Derby didn’t throw a concrete offer on the table for him. It would’ve been an attractive move but now, looking at the Rams’ league position, they’ll surely have no chance of moving for Junker in the next transfer window.

Times remain hard at Pride Park, and it’ll be interesting to see what movements happen over the international break.