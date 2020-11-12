Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘advanced’ talks with Tony Pulis over their managerial position, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Owls are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Garry Monk, who was sacked earlier this week. They are hoping to make an appointment before their game against Preston North End after the international break.

Pulis, who is 62 years old, appears to be leading the race for the vacant post and is in discussions with the Championship side. He has been available since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Former Manchester City, England and Leicester City boss Sven-Goran Eriksson is believed to be interested in the job, as covered by The72, which could potentially change things.

Pulis’ style of play has been criticised in the past but there is no doubt that he gets his sides’ organised and hard to beat, which is what the Owls are after the moment to try and claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

The Welshman has also previously managed the likes of Bournemouth, Gillingham, Bristol City, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, amassing 1,000 games in the dugout.

It was with Stoke where he spent the most time, spending 10 years with the Potters. He got them to the Premier League in 2008 and the FA Cup final two years later.

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager continues but Pulis looks the most likely at the moment for the Yorkshiremen.



Do you want Pulis, SWFC fans?