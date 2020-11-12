‘Forever Red and White’ – Sunderland fans pay tribute to late player, ex-Ipswich Town, Leicester City
Today marks five years since the passing of former footballer, Marton Fulop.
The Hungarian lost his life due to cancer on this day five years ago, aged just 32, and football fans have taken to Twitter to remember the Hungarian goalkeeper.
Born in Budapest, Fulop would go on to have a longstanding career in the English leagues, representing the likes of Spurs, Coventry City, Sunderland, Leicester City, Manchester City, Ipswich Town and more.
It was with Sunderland where Fulop made his name though – 40 Premier League appearances for the club between 2007 and 2010 saw him become a favourite among fans.
His last appearance in English football came for West Brom in the 2011/12 season, before he headed out to Greece with Asteras Tripolis.
Soon after, Fulop would come into health concerns. It was a tragic loss for football and still today, people remember Fulop.
Plenty of fans from all over the footballing world took to Twitter to remember Fulop today – five years on from his passing – and here’s what the Sunderland fans had to say:
Forever 32, forever remembered
RIP Marton ❤️ https://t.co/vDG3KxUsIA
— Glen (@RunGMC16) November 12, 2020
Forever red and white 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Ni3SayhKnm
— AvengerThor3006 (@AvengerThor3006) November 12, 2020
🔴⚪️ forever https://t.co/cuYwV3bRJE
— Tom Dawson (@tomdawson97) November 12, 2020
once apart of the SAFC family, always apart of the safc family https://t.co/eXMuoEnxUE
— Hannah B (@brownh1989) November 12, 2020
Rest easy Marton❤🔴⚪ https://t.co/9Xj2EeM8Lq
— Alan (@AlanJWatson) November 12, 2020
5 years ago already #SAFC https://t.co/GgAs0Os8pU
— ᴍᴀᴛᴛʜᴇᴡ 🔴⚪🟨🟥 (@SAFCsharpy) November 12, 2020
❤️ Forever Red & White… https://t.co/C3kmCW86M3 pic.twitter.com/BKBFhwJHIf
— Roker Report (@RokerReport) November 12, 2020
Overriding memory of that game (in the picture) vs Stoke is Pantilimon making an unbelievable save in the 32nd minute. All seemed rather poignant. RIP Marton 🙏🏼
— Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) November 12, 2020