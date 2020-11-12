Wigan Athletic manager John Sheridan is due to take the Swindon Town job this week.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday player was an unpopular appointment amongst Wigan fans.

Dropping down from the Championship after their unfortunate points deduction, they now look set for a second-straight relegation.

Wigan currently sit rock-bottom of the League One table having taken seven points from their opening 11 games, and now Sheridan is on the cusp on being announced Swindon Town manager.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday managerial hunt – 42-y/o ruled OUT, Welshman in ‘advanced talks’

He’s had previous stints in charge of Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Fleetwood Town amongst others, having won the League Two title and Football League Trophy with Chesterfield Town as well.

Plenty of Wigan Athletic fans took to Twitter last night as the news surmounted of Sheridan’s imminent appointment at Swindon.

Latics fans aren’t too pleased with how the move has come about, but they’re not too disappointed to see the back of Sheridan either:

Really they desperate at Swindon — mark platt (@mplatics) November 11, 2020

Happy days 🤞🏻💙 — Pie Eater (@efail123) November 11, 2020

Well John Sheridan will be as remembered as much as … err something that isn’t memorable thus me not being able to think of something as an example. #wafc — Me 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@Lee93408486) November 11, 2020

Surely leam richardson can do a better job than this clown? #wafc #sheridan — Matty Holliday (@mattyholliday1) November 11, 2020

Best result tonight is seeing Sheridan on his way out… Played ok tonight but need learn how to put a foot in, seen players walk there way through defence far to easy a few times this season… #wafc — Darren Barnett (@dblatics) November 11, 2020

Sheridan out and Tics out of this cup? Been a good day barring the EFL statement #wafc https://t.co/lSaqth7C40 — C.M.D (@CMichael1998) November 11, 2020