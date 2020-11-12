Tom Huddlestone is still a free agent after parting company with Derby County at the end of last season.

The experienced midfielder was released by the Rams and has since been weighing up his options.

Huddlestone, who is 33 years old, is surely not ready to hang up his boots just yet and would be a shrewd signing for someone in the Football League, if not abroad.

The four-times capped England international is a vastly experienced player who has racked up 568 appearances so far in his career, scoring 21 goals.

He started out at Derby and played 95 times for their first-team as a youngster before Tottenham Hotspur lured to sign him in 2005. Huddlestone then spent eight years on the books at Spurs and made 209 appearances for the London side in all competitions.

Hull City then came calling in 2013 and he became a key player for the Tigers. He was part of their side who got to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

The Yorkshire outfit were relegated in 2015 but Huddlestone played an integral role in their immediate promotion back to the Premier League via the Play-Offs. Huddlestone stayed at the KCOM Stadium for four years before returning to Derby in 2017.

He has been with the Rams since then but now finds himself as a free agent. The midfielder is an option for clubs still needing reinforcements and would be a decent acquisition for a side needing some quality in the middle of the park.

Who you take Huddlestone at your club?