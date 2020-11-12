Liverpool forward Liam Millar was heavily linked with a move to the Football League in the past transfer window.

The Canadian international was wanted by Championship duo QPR and Stoke City, as covered by The72, and League One side Charlton Athletic, as per Goal.

Millar, who is 21 years old, needs to leave Liverpool either on loan or on a permanent basis in the January transfer window for the sake of his career.

He needs to be playing regular first-team football and not Under-23’s for the current Premier League champions.

Millar’s chances of getting game time at Anfield are very slim and he could do with a move to the Football League to get more minutes under his belt.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and will be wanting that taste of regular football again.

Millar is a decent option to the likes of Charlton, Stoke and QPR and would give all three something different going forward during the second-half of this season. There could also be other Football League sides monitoring his situation and he is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Would you take Millar at your club?